AccuWeather: Temps Above Normal One More Day to ‘Fall’ Below Normal
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a week where temperatures start about a dozen degrees above normal, then end up at least 12 degrees below normal.
AccuWeather says two cold fronts moving through will cool us off into the 60s starting Tuesday, then only in the 50s for the weekend.
In the process, we’ll get some much-needed rain, perhaps a quarter- to a half-inch.
There hasn’t been measurable rain at the Akron Canton Airport for two weeks.