AccuWeather: Warmer Weather Coming
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you’re ready to kick this cooler air out of here and bring in warmer air for the second half of May, your wish looks to be coming true.
AccuWeather says we’ll start a warming trend on Thursday that will eventually take us back above normal by the end of the month.
Recently-revised normal highs are at 76 degrees at month’s end, headed toward a maximum of 85 degrees in mid-July.
But the warmer air also means stormier weather, most of which has remained south of us so far.