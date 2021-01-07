AccuWeather: ‘Zonal Flow’ Brings Lots of Clouds, But No Major Snow, Bitter Cold
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Notice a couple of things missing from Mother Nature so far in January?
Like no snow and no bitter cold?
AccuWeather says we’re in a “zonal flow” pattern with the jet stream pushing west to east across the northern part of the country, keeping the precipitation to the South and the bitter cold to the North.
Only one thing to really complain about when it comes to the current weather pattern: it’s cloudy all the time.
AccuWeather says there’s not enough sunlight this time of year to readily burn the low clouds off.
That pattern could change later next week, so stay tuned.