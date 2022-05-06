      Weather Alert

AccvuWeather’s Larson: 1 to 2 Inches of More Rain

May 6, 2022 @ 4:42am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We got three-quarters of an inch of rain from the last rainstorm.

Lo and behold, we’re getting more.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says we can expect 1 to 2 more inches out of this system, with the rain falling through first thing Saturday morning.

Our saving grace could be next week though, with Bob saying highs will be in near 70 Monday, warming to the 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Meantime, watch for ponding of water on roadways.

