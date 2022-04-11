Achy Breaky Hearts: Miley Cyrus' parents reportedly file for divorce for a third time
Miley Cyrus‘ parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, are moving to end their nearly 30-year marriage, again. This marks the third time the couple has filed for divorce.
TMZ reports Tish was the one who initiated the divorce, filing the necessary documents in Tennessee and requesting their assets be divided equally. She has cited “irreconcilable differences” as cause for the separation.
In addition, the outlet states Billy Ray and Tish have stopped living together and have resided in separate homes for more than two years. This aligns with fans’ theories, as they noticed the two haven’t appeared together in Miley’s Instagram — even for family holiday photos — in recent months. In addition, neither Tish nor Billy Ray have been seen together in public since 2020.
The former couple have twice before filed for divorce, with Billy Ray first pulling the plug in 2010 before reconciling. Three years later, Tish filed for divorce in 2013 but the two again reconciled.
The former couple tied the knot in 1993 and share five children together.
