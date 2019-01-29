Activists Want Mariah to Cancel Saudi Show

Activists are pleading with Mariah Carey to cancel her upcoming show in Saudi Arabia over the country’s alleged human rights abuses.

Her show along with DJ test and Sean Paul is set for January 31 and has made Mariah the biggest female performer to perform in the area since restrictions in the country have been loosened.

The women-led activist group Code Pink has urged Mariah to cancel the show saying if she performs it will help Saudi Arabia wash away their crimes against humanity.

A petition has been started by Code Pink and has already received 2,500 signatures.