Actor John Boyega Rallies Crowd At Protest
Star Wars actor John Boyega spoke at a peaceful protest in London days after he voiced his opinion regarding the death of George Floyd on social media.
The actor’s words drew criticism, however, LucasFilms and Disney showed their support of Boyega with an Instagram post on the official Star Wars page featuring an image of him at the protest alongside a black background and words that read: “Lucas Films stands with John Boyega and his message that, ‘Now is the time. Black lives have always mattered. Black lives have always been important. Black lives have always meant something.’ The evil that is racism must stop. We will commit to being part of the change that is long overdue in the world. John Boyega, you are our hero.”
The post also featured a link to Boyega’s full speech given at the rally. During John Boyega’s speech he spoke of being reminded of his race on a daily basis and the pain it evokes. He called for peace and for black women and families to be protected and uplifted. “We can all join together to make this a better world,” Boyega concluded. “We can all join together to make this special.”
