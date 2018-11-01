Actor Lied About Being Wounded Vet to Get Roles
By Sarah Peters
|
Nov 1, 2018 @ 7:18 AM

Wow! If you are a fan of the movie “Men Who Stare at Goats,” or the show “Better Call Saul,” then you have seen actor Todd La Tourrette. But what you didn’t know, was that he LIED about being a wounded vet. Not only has Tourrette lied, but he also cut off his own arm years ago during a psychotic episode due to his bipolar disorder. Tourrette knows by coming clean, he has ended his career. But that doesn’t bother him. He says it is because he wants to do the right thing, and hopes him coming forward will help others who struggle with mental illnesses.

You can watch the interview below.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Babies at Akron Children’s Hospital wear Homemade Costumes Starbucks Staying Safe With Holiday Cups “Bohemian Rhapsody” Opens Tonight! Federal Judges Order Ohio to Allow Purged Voters to Vote “Rehire James Gunn” Billboards Popping Up “Game of Thrones” Prequel Title Confirmed