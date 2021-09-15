Actor Michael Rapaport Calls Out AOC Over Met Gala Dress
Michael Rapaport called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a dress she wore to the Met Gala. It was a white dress with the words, Tax The Rich splashed in red on the back. A ticket to the high fashion event can cost $30,000. Michael wrote on social media, custom Tax The Rich dress while at the most elitist event in the world.
AOC will soon be rich with a ginormous production deal from somewhere and done with politics, guarantee it. Proceeds from the nights event go to the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute. The Institute serves as the museum’s fashion department and is the only department that must fund itself. AOC said on the red carpet she understood the optics of her being there would be bad if she did not use her presence to bring about a message. What do you think of her tying in a message with her appearance? Was it a ‘bad look’ for a politician to attend?