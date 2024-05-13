Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Actor Steve Buscemi Randomly Punched In The Face In NYC

May 13, 2024 10:54AM EDT
Another random act of violence in NYC, this time in Mid-Town Manhattan when actor Steve Buscemi was standing on a street around noon. The suspect randomly punched him in the face, which sent him to the hospital for treatment.

Police have surveillance footage of the suspect, but this appears to be another incidence of random violence affected the city.

The National Guard was brought in to curb violence in the subway system.

