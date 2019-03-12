Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin Charged in Massive College Admissions Scam
Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are among 46 people who have been charged in a college admission bribery scandal. Prosecutors filed charges against 33 parents.

Some are accused of paying between $200,000 and $6.5 million to get their kids into elite universities. 9 college coaches are also accused of accepting bribe payments in exchange for granting admission. Faking SAT and ACT scores was also involved.

Kids gained admission to Georgetown, Yale, Stanford, USC and UCLA. Parents involved included CEO’s, real estate investors, and the co-chair of a global law firm.

