Adam Lambert announces upcoming release of new EP, ‘AFTERS’

May 28, 2024 12:30PM EDT
Brian Ziff

New music from Adam Lambert is on the way.

The Grammy-nominated singer announced the upcoming release of his new EP, AFTERS, on Tuesday. Scheduled to drop on July 19, Adam promises this new project will be his most bold and unapologetic yet.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to get their first taste of this new era. Two tracks from the EP, “Lube” and “Wet Dream,” will release on Friday ahead of Adam’s performance at WeHo Pride in West Hollywood, California.

“Creating AFTERS has been such a liberating experience as I chose to craft an EP of house music that’s unapologetically queer and sex positive,” Adam said. “I throw many house parties and my aim was to create a soundtrack inspired by wild nights, giving a voice to our communities’ hedonistic desires and exploits.”

Adam also said this new era has him feeling more confident than ever, which led him to express vulnerability through these songs.

“I wanted to get shamelessly raw and real with the listener. AFTERS is meant to make you move, sweat, fantasize and connect!” Adam said.

