Adam Lambert covers “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” for London Pride

Adam Lambert has teamed up with producer Sigala to put his own spin on the disco party anthem “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real).”

The song, originally released by Sylvester in 1978, has been chosen as the official song of London Pride this year. A lyric video for the track is also out now.

Adam is set to perform the single on Good Morning America June 23, and on July 1, he’ll headline London Pride.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.