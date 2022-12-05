Adam Lambert reveals he has a new album, ‘High Drama,’ on the way

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harris Reed

Adam Lambert has secretly been working on a new album and recently spilled the beans on his passion project.

The singer guested on British television show This Morning, where he revealed, “I’m very excited to announce that I have a new album coming out.” The album, High Drama, is “an album of covers.”

The singer teased of the “surprises” and “variety” of the songs featured his forthcoming work. “We thought, ‘Let me do an album where I take songs that you probably know, maybe a few you don’t know, and completely flip them around so they feel like something new and something that you haven’t heard before,’” he explained.

Information regarding the album’s release date and track list has not been made available at this time. But, it was revealed preorders start December 13.

Elsewhere in the interview, Adam reflected on his future with Queen﻿, which he’s been performing with since 2011. “We are looking at creating another tour, possibly in the U.S.,” he disclosed. “It’s not confirmed, but we’re flirting with the idea now.”

This reflects what band co-founder ﻿Brian May ﻿told ﻿Variety last month. “There’s a strong possibility that we’ll be going out together again … We’d like to go out there one more time,” the 75-year-old rocker said, noting his age doesn’t make touring easy. “I’m not 35 anymore,” he quipped.

