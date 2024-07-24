Adam Lambert to make Broadway debut as Emcee in ‘Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club’

Prior to becoming famous, Adam Lambert was heavily involved in musical theater, and now he’s finally making his Broadway debut.

Adam will star as Emcee in the Tony Award-winning musical Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, a reimagining of the classic 1966 musical Cabaret. Adam will star opposite Moana star Auli’i Cravalho, who’ll play Sally Bowles. The two will debut at the August Wilson Theatre on Sept. 16 in a limited engagement that runs through March 30, 2025.

Adam is replacing Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne in the role, which earned him a Tony nod. Adam says in a statement, “Growing up on the musical theater stage, it was always a childhood dream to perform on Broadway. With this production of Cabaret, it finally felt like the right time to accept an invitation to make my debut. The themes of this show have always resonated with me and given the current sociopolitical climate the world is in, feel eerily timely.”

Adam and Auli’i will perform seven shows per week, but check kitkat.club for the latest performance schedule, since Adam will not perform on a number of matinees and evenings.

Cabaret takes place in Berlin in 1929 and 1930, and focuses on the wild goings-on at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, where an American writer becomes involves with Sally, one of the club’s performers. The Master of Ceremonies, or Emcee, oversees the action, which is a metaphor for the political situation in Germany at the time. In the popular 1972 version of the show, Liza Minelli played Sally and Joel Grey was Emcee.

The show includes well-known numbers like the title song, “Money” and “Maybe This Time.”

