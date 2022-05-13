      Weather Alert

Adam Levine offloads $51 million mansion in Los Angeles

May 13, 2022 @ 2:00pm

Guy Prives/Getty Images

Adam Levine has one fewer mansion to worry about.  The Maroon 5 frontman offloaded his Los Angeles home for a whopping $51 million, reports Mansion Global.

Adam and wife Behati Prinsloo originally wanted $57.5 million for their Pacific Palisades mansion, but just because they didn’t receive the full asking price doesn’t mean the two didn’t make out like bandits.  The couple bought the mansion two years ago, paying Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner roughly $32 million for it — resulting in a profit of $19 million.

The sale comes a month after Adam purchased a Montecito, California, property once owned by actor Rob Lowe  for a cool $52 million.

