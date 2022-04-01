      Weather Alert

Adam Levine purchases Rob Lowe's former mansion for $52 million

Apr 1, 2022 @ 1:45pm

Adam Levine is the latest owner of the mansion once owned by actor Rob Lowe.  The Maroon 5 frontman purchased the Montecito, California, property for a cool $52 million.

Dirt dug up the details of the sale and reports that Adam and wife Behati Prinsloo snatched up the property, dubbed Oakview, in what appears to be an off-market sale.  The house, which was built in 2009, sits on a three-and-a-half acre estate.

The 10,000-square-foot home comes with a game room on the second floor, both an eat-in and catering kitchen, a home theater with top-of-the line equipment, a “meditative water feature,” swimming pool, tennis court and an outdoor living room with a fireplace.

It also comes with six bedrooms, eight full baths plus three half-baths, and a guest house that offers two beds and two baths.  Not to mention, its pool house has a bed and a bath.

The views aren’t bad either, with the property boasting ocean views along with a backdrop of California’s rolling mountains.  The mansion appears to be ultra-private, too, with photos showing nary a neighboring property.

Adam and Behati have also recently listed their Pacific Palisades mansion, located in Los Angeles, and are asking for $57.5 million for it.  They purchased it from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner about two years ago for $32 million.

