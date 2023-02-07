Adam Levine reflects on 29th anniversary of his band that “would eventually become Maroon 5”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Adam Levine is celebrating a major anniversary: It’s been 29 years since the formation of his band, Kara’s Flowers, which went on to become Maroon 5.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the singer shared a video of himself and bandmates Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden and Ryan Dusick posing against a wall with “Anti-Club” painted on the window.

“On this day in 1994, four teenaged dirtbags decided to start a band that would eventually become Maroon 5, in the Norm’s parking lot on La Cienega,” Adam wrote. “Love you boys. Happy Anniversary.”

He then shared a throwback video from Dusick to his Instagram Story, which showed the band performing at New York City’s Irving Plaza in 1997. Adam also included another throwback video from Dusick to his Instagram Story, which was of them performing their song “Good At Being Good” in 1998.

“This show was at the world famous Troubadour in 1998, after touring the previous year in support of our first major label album The Fourth World,” Dusick wrote. He added the song being performed in the video was included in the band’s Stagg Street Recordings EP.

Kara’s Flowers changed its name to Maroon 5 in 2001 and added James Valentine as a guitarist. A year later, the band released the album Songs About Jane, which went on to sell 10 million copies worldwide. The successful album included the hits “This Love,” “Sunday Morning,” “Harder to Breathe” and “She Will Be Loved.”

