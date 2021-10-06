      Weather Alert

Adam Levine's got blue hair and a new neck tattoo

Oct 6, 2021 @ 12:54pm

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Adam Levine is changing up his look — and adding yet another tattoo to his extensive collection.

The Maroon 5 frontman is sporting a blue buzz cut and some brand-new neck ink, which he proudly showed off on Instagram. The tat is of a butterfly in a spider’s web, and Adam implied he got the ink done during the Facebook and Instagram outage earlier this week.

“Wise man once said…’when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…’ his name was @nathan_kostechko,” Adam captioned the pic, shouting out his tattoo artist.

The artist showed off the new ink on his own Instagram page, writing, “@adamlevine really went for it on this one.”

Adam has been slowly covering his body in tats for a while now. Back in August he showed off his massive leg tattoo that took 13 hours to complete.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Harry Styles Confirms the NSFW Meaning Behind 'Watermelon Sugar'
Seinfeld Halts Idea of ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion
Facebook
What Caused the Facebook Outage Yesterday?
All About that Bathroom: Meghan Trainor and husband have side-by-side toilets
Vax-2-School: Here’s How it Works and How to Sign Up
Connect With Us Listen To Us On