      Breaking News
Monday Update: K-12 Schools to Remain Closed for Rest of Academic Year

Adams: May 1 Changes Should Work, Still Need Masks, Distancing

Apr 21, 2020 @ 8:22am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – City of Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams believes the May 1st changes in Ohio will work.

Adams likens it to a faucet rather than a switch, with the faucet opened just slightly beginning the first of the month, able to be shut off just in case it’s not working.

He says any changes will involve the greater use of facial coverings, for the same reasons we are wearing them now.

He says some businesses, even some open now, need to do a better job of social distancing to make things work.

Popular Posts
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use