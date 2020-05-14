      Breaking News
Adele and Her Ex Are Living Across the Street From Each Other

May 14, 2020 @ 5:02pm

Adele and her ex husband are experiencing a private and cordial divorce. We know two things for certain-Adele looks great and they now live across the street from each other! Yes, in an effort to make divorce easier for their 7 year old son, Angelo, the ex’s are living across the street from each other. A Los Angeles court approved Adele’s request to keep their divorce private and out of the news so this is probably as much as we will know–for now.

