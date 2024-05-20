Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Adele Can’t Get Sabrina Carpenter’s Song Out Of Her Head

May 20, 2024 12:40PM EDT
Source: YouTube

We all get catchy songs stuck in our head…even famous singers like Adele!

She told the crowd at her “Weekends With Adele” show over the weekend what song that is for her right now…

It’s the line, “I’m working late, ’cause I’m a singer…” and Sabrina Carpenter reacted to the shout out. She was the musical guest on SNL this weekend and performed that live!

And she participated in an unhinged Scooby Doo sketch with host Jake Gyllenhaal!

What song or lyric is stuck in your head?

