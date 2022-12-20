Adele declares she loves boyfriend Rich Paul “more than life itself”

Raven B. Varona

If you ever wondered whether Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, were still going strong, we now have proof that Adele is still crazy about the sports agent.

Fan-shot video of Adele’s Weekends With Adele residency concert last Friday is now circulating, and it shows the superstar encouraging the audience to serenade Rich. “It’s my boyfriend’s birthday today and I love him more than life itself,” says Adele in the video. “Will you wish him happy birthday?”

She launches into “Happy Birthday,” then stops to remind the crowd, “His name is Rich.” As the audience at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace sings along, Adele gestures to her piano player to start accompanying them, and they all finish the song, which Adele then punctuates with her signature cackle.

That same night, Adele and Rich, who’d just turned 41, appeared at a West Hollywood hotspot for a birthday party, though Adele left early, the Daily Mail reported. The British tabloid said the guest list included LeBron James and his wife, plus Tristan Thompson and Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya.

Adele and Rich have been dating since 2021. She told ELLE for its September issue this year, “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

While there’s been much speculation that Adele and Paul have, in fact, secretly married, neither have confirmed this.

