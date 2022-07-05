      Weather Alert

Adele Doubles Down On Decision To Cancel Her Vegas Show

Jul 5, 2022 @ 7:57am

Adele addressed the backlash over her last-minute decision to postpone her Vegas residency earlier this year.

During an interview on British radio she said, “I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down,” “I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision.” 

As of right now, it hasn’t been rescheduled but she says she’s working on it. “Of course I could be someone on TikTok or Instagram Live every day being like, ‘I’m working on it’,” she said. “Of course I’m working on it! I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment.”

We’ll keep waiting for when she gets it worked out!

Popular Posts
Ryan Reynolds Launches Non-Profit To Help You Break Into The Ad Industry
Chris Pratt Admits He Cried Over Backlash Praising His “Healthy” Daughter
Adele does first concert in hometown since 2017: “I’m so happy to be here!”
Kelly Clarkson Wrote Tons Of Songs About Her “Big Divorce”
Dan Reynolds Says Kelly Clarkson Launched His Career
Connect With Us Listen To Us On