      Weather Alert

'Adele One Night Only,' featuring Oprah interview, to air November 14

Oct 18, 2021 @ 8:44am

Simon Emmett

The reports were true: Adele is indeed promoting her new album with a network TV special.

Adele One Night Only will air Sunday, November 14 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, and will also be available to stream on Paramount+.  The two-hour special, which will be filmed in L.A., will feature the star performing her new material, as well as some of her hits.  It’ll also include Adele sitting for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

CBS describes the chat as Adele’s first “televised wide-ranging conversation,” with topics including her new album, her life after her divorce, raising her son and her weight loss.

Adele’s new album, 30, arrives November 19.  Its first single, “Easy on Me,” is out now.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Krispy Kreme Has Spooky Deals On Halloween Donuts
Teachers Can Get Free McDonald’s Breakfast This Week
Ed Sheeran Says His Proposal To His Wife Was Almost Ruined
Starbucks’ Seasonal Products Return to Stores, Including Gingerbread Coffee
Screen Test Impression Of Robin Williams Is Giving People Goosebumps
Connect With Us Listen To Us On