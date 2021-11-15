Adele “One Night Only” With Surprise Proposal!
The CBS special “One Night Only” with Adele and hosted by Oprah was Sunday night.
In the interview portion of this special, Adele explained how she is able to open herself up in her music, especially on her new album, which deals with her divorce.
However, one of the highlights was when Adele arranged for a man to propose to his girlfriend at the concert!
The woman was led there blindfolded and with headphones, so she didn’t know what was happening until her man proposed and she saw that Adele was on the stage, ready to sing a love song for them.
BTW, she said, “yes.”