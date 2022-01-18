Adele scores ninth week at number one; GAYLE reaches top 10
Adele‘s “Easy on Me” remains the top song in the country, spending its ninth week atop the Billboard Hot 100, while GAYLE reaches a new chart milestone.
Just a few days after her breakthrough hit “abcdefu” beat out “Easy On Me” for the top spot in the U.K., GAYLE has now reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s also her first number-one on Billboard‘s Digital Song Sales chart and it’s reached the top 30 on the airplay-based Radio Songs chart.
“abcdefu” has been featured in more than two million clips on TikTok and is available in a number of different versions, including “angrier,” “chill” and “nicer” mixes.
Meanwhile, a song from Disney’s Encanto, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” has reached number four. That makes it the highest-charting song from a Disney film in almost 30 years: Vanessa Williams‘ “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas went to number four in August 1995.
Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” also made it to number four, in 1994. Surprisingly, Idina Menzel‘s “Let It Go,” from Frozen, only made it as high as number five.
If “Bruno” goes to number one, it’ll mark the first time a Disney song has topped the chart since 1993, when Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle‘s “A Whole New World,” from Aladdin, reached number one.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News.
As for Adele, if “Easy on Me” holds onto number one for another week, it’ll tie “Hello” as her longest-running number one hit: That song spent 10 weeks on top five years ago.
The rest of the top five includes The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s “Stay” at number two, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” at number three and Ed Sheeran‘s “Shivers” at number five.
