Adele Signs Bride’s Wedding Gown At Her Show

March 7, 2023 8:46PM EST
A lucky bride and groom scored tickets to Adele‘s Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, so they went to the show in their wedding outfits!  That caught Adele’s attention as she made her way through the crowd:  “Did you just get married? You got married today? Congratulations!” In a pro move, the groom whips out a marker that Adele used to sign the bottom hem of her wedding gown.

 

Adele put it on her Instagram too!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

 

