Adele Stops Her Concert To Watch The Women’s 100 Meter Finals

Source: YouTube

Adele kicked off a residency in Munich, but is such an Olympics fan…she stopped the show to watch some action on her big stage screens. First of all, she performed in a custom-made ADELE Arena in Munich. That’s pretty amazing! And she joked with the crowd talking about watching the Olympics and critiquing the athletes: “I was watching world class athletes being like, ‘Oh, that ending was a bit dodgy, wasn’t it? Her legs weren’t really straight,’’ she said. “Meanwhile if I tried anything that they do, I would be dead. But I thought it was amazing and, of course, the legendary Simone Biles won gold, she was absolutely brilliant.”

Adele revealed that the event she was most looking forward to was Sha’Carri Richardson’s 100-meter dash. When it came time for Richardson’s race on Saturday, Adele paused her show and had the event broadcast on the big screens in the arena, taking in the thrilling race – which Richardson came in a close second to winner Julien Alfred – with all of her fans.