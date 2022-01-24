      Weather Alert

Adele Surprises Fans With Video Call After Postponing Concerts

Jan 24, 2022 @ 8:13am

Adele was devastated when she announced she would have to postpone her Las Vegas residency.  But she made it up to some fans by surprising them with a video call.

Adele super-fan Eleni Sabracos shared her concert woes. First, she bought what turned out to be fake tickets to see Adele in New York. Then she flew to London for a concert that got cancelled. Then Eleni went to Las Vegas for the Adele residency, only to see those concerts get cancelled, too. But then she got a call from Adele herself!

@elenisabracosTHIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING LADIES AND GENTS♬ original sound – Eleni

Another fan vented on Tiktok, her team reached out, and she called him.  He said, “I had no clue what she was saying because we were just losing our minds. I could tell she was crying, and you could tell on her face kind of what she was saying. You didn’t even have to hear it.”

Which celeb would you love to get a phone call from?

