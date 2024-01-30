Adele teases an announcement coming January 31

Adele is teasing … something for Wednesday, January 31.

On her socials, the Grammy-winning superstar posted a montage of black-and-white photos of herself. Within that montage is a brief, blurry glimpse of the numbers “31.01.2024,” which is the British way of writing January 31, 2024.

What could the announcement be? When Adele announced in March 2023 that she’d be extending her residency, she also said she would film one of the shows for future release. Perhaps she’s going to reveal details of that?

On the other hand, her last album came out in 2021, and she recently said during one of her residency shows that she’ll go on tour when she releases her next album. Could that be something she plans to reveal?

Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.