Adele Tells John Mayer “You Should Get Married”

Nov 18, 2021 @ 8:46am

Adele’s new album is all about her divorce husband Simon Konecki but that hasn’t soured her on the idea of marriage.

In fact, she’s telling one of music’s most notorious bachelors that he should take the plunge.

She told John Mayer, “Oh yes,”. “You should get married. Yes, I think it is a really incredible thing, marriage.” “Yes, i think you should. I can’t really say why, but I’m definitely open to marriage again. I definitely am, and the feeling I had in being married was the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” she continued, “and sadly it didn’t work out, but I miss being married.”

Emotionally moved by her words, Mayer said he’d get married “one of these days.”

