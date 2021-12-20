Adele’s ‘30’ Reigns at Number One for Fourth Week
Adele’s ’30’ album has made her the first woman to spend four weeks in a row at number one since Taylor Swift did in 2020 with Folklore.
Other artists to spend at least four weeks (not in a row) at the top of the charts this year are Morgan Wallen, Drake and Olivia Rodrigo.
Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) is currently #3 on the charts and has now spent more weeks in the top 10- a total of five-than her first re-recorded album Fearless (Taylor’s Version).
What albums are you listening to?