Adele’s ‘30’ Reigns at Number One for Fourth Week

Dec 20, 2021 @ 4:25pm

Adele’s ’30’ album has made her the first woman to spend four weeks in a row at number one since Taylor Swift did in 2020 with Folklore.

Other artists to spend at least four weeks (not in a row) at the top of the charts this year are Morgan Wallen, Drake and Olivia Rodrigo.

Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) is currently #3 on the charts and has now spent more weeks in the top 10- a total of five-than her first re-recorded album Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

What albums are you listening to?

