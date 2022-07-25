Adele’s Postponed Las Vegas Residency to Kick off in November

Raven B. Varona

Adele’s Las Vegas residency is officially back on!

Weekends with Adele has been rescheduled with dates set to kick off on November 18 of this year at Caesars Palace and run through March 25, 2023. All 24 previously scheduled performances have been rescheduled, and eight new shows have been added.

A select number of tickets will be available. Priority for pre-sale tickets will be given to fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and been waitlisted for the Verified Fan Presale. Ticketmaster will notify eligible fans on Wednesday, August 3.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” Adele wrote on Instagram Monday. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”

Weekends with Adele was originally supposed to kick off in January, but a day before the show’s debut, Adele tearfully took to Instagram and announced she would be postponing the show due to setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

