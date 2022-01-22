      Weather Alert

Advisories Up for Some More Snow

Jan 22, 2022 @ 2:57pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Stark, Wayne and Holmes Counties from 1 a.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Sunday for some accumulating snow.

Same for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties, where the Pittsburgh office of the weather service has a Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Winter Weather Advisory.

AccuWeather predicts 1 to 2 inches for Canton, but amounts are expected to be heavier to our South.

Tune to 1480 WHBC at 1480 AM or listen here at the website for the latest AccuWeather forecasts.

