Advisories, Warnings Continue for First Major Snowfall of Season
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. Wednesday for Summit and Portage Counties and points north.
A Winter Weather Advisory through early Wednesday morning for Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas and Wayne Counties and nearly the rest of the state.
AccuWeather calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow during the day Tuesday and another inch Tuesday night, but parts of Summit and Portage Counties could see up to six inches Tuesday and another three Tuesday night.
There was a report of 3 inches of snow falling just south of Alliance.
There are significant amounts already in the primary snow belt.