      Weather Alert

Advisory Issued for Possible Icy Conditions Monday Night, Tuesday Morning

Dec 16, 2019 @ 8:46am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a good part of Ohio including our area for possible freezing rain mixing with snow Monday evening into Tuesday.

AccuWeather says we’ll also see 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation by midday Tuesday.

The advisory kicks in at 4 p.m. Monday in Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties and goes until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The advisory takes effect at 7 p.m. in Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties and lasts until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Mix 94.1 on Alexa!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Alpha Cares