Advisory Issued for Possible Icy Conditions Monday Night, Tuesday Morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a good part of Ohio including our area for possible freezing rain mixing with snow Monday evening into Tuesday.
AccuWeather says we’ll also see 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation by midday Tuesday.
The advisory kicks in at 4 p.m. Monday in Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties and goes until 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The advisory takes effect at 7 p.m. in Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties and lasts until 1 p.m. Tuesday.