AEP Crews Tackle Two Outages, Including Big One in Jackson
JACKSON TWP. and MINERVA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of AEP power outages on Thursday.
One from an equipment failure, the other, thanks to wildlife.
The bigger outage affecting 1700 customers in the Strip area and on the other side of I-77 in Jackson Township.
It knocked out a lot of retail businesses for over four hours.
That was a problem at a substation.
And 130 customers in the village of Minerva were out for an hour and a half after a squirrel got into some equipment.