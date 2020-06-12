AEP, Edison Still Working in Carroll, Tuscarawas, Restoring Power
CANTON and AKRON, Ohio 9News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AEP and First Energy power crews continue working to restore all the power from Wednesday night’s storms.
8,000 Ohio customers were still without electricity Friday morning.
Some of the hundreds of AEP homes and businesses in Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties may be waiting until Saturday afternoon for repairs to be made.
Even more work is being done in the Sandusky and Zanesville areas.