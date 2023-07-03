After BLACKPINK show, Hugh Grant says he’s a “rabid Blink”

Who says K-pop is just for the youth? BLACKPINK has earned a new 62-year-old fan: actor Hugh Grant.

Grant took to Twitter on July 3 to write, “Very grateful to three eleven year olds for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday. Am rabid Blink now. Slept with my heart hammer.“

It seems Grant was referring to BLACKPINK’s signature light stick, which is in the shape of a hammer.

Billboard reports that Grant, the father of an 11-year-old daughter, attended the group’s show in London’s Hyde Park Sunday night and was seen wearing an official Born Pink hoodie.

Fellow Blinks were eager to have the Notting Hill and Love Actually star join their fandom, tweeting, “welcome to the family.”

