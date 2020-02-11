After Kansas City Chiefs Player Derrick Nnadi Paid the Adoption Fees for 100 Dogs in an Animal Shelter, All the Dogs Have Homes
I told you last week about Derrick Nnadi of the Kansas City Chiefs. After every Kansas City win this season he donated an adoption fee for a dog that was looking for a home at KC Pet Project. After the Chiefs won the Super Bowl Nnadi paid the adoption fee for over 100 dogs at the shelter.
Now, just over a week since the Super Bowl, the shelter has empty cages because all of the dogs that were up for adoption have homes, thanks to Derrick’s generosity! The average adoption fee at the shelter is $150.
Celebrity Chef Rachael Ray heard what Nnadi did and was inspired to help. She offered a free year’s worth of dog food for each of the dogs that he paid for.