AG Yost: Contact Us if Harassed by a Debt Collection Company

Oct 6, 2020 @ 6:44am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you owe somebody money and a debt collection company is coming after you, you still have rights.

Attorney General David Yost says Ohio is part of a nationwide crackdown on illegal debt collection practices, and they want to know about it when a company is improperly harassing you.

“Operation Corrupt Collector”: that’s what the Federal Trade Commission is calling the effort

If you have a problem with a debt collector, you may file a complaint online with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Or call (800) 282-0515.

You can also contact the FTC at (877) FTC-HELP (877-382-4357).

A firm in Jackson Township is being sued by Yost for contacting family and employers of those in debt.

