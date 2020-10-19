      Weather Alert

AG Yost: Let’s Tighten Up No-Knock Warrants

Oct 19, 2020 @ 1:54am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No-knock arrest warrants have come under fire since the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville Kentucky.

Now Ohio’s AG wants to address the state’s no-knock law, but without completely eliminating it.

David Yost is proposing a change in law, requiring a “substantial” risk to law enforcement if they knock on the door, like in the case of felony human trafficking, major narcotics or organized crime operations.

A warrant can be issued for “any” risk under current law.

The General Assembly would have to make that change.

