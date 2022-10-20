AG Yost Sues 3 Companies for Repairs at Failing Zanesville College Building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A newer building on the campus of Zane State College in Zanesville is falling apart, and now the Attorney General’s office is suing.

David Yost is going after three companies for what he calls shoddy design and workmanship at the Advanced Sciences and Technology Center, constructed in 2013.

Bricks are seen having fallen off the building.

$1.6 million in repairs are needed.