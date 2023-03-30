Ahead of new song release, watch Charlie Puth and Sabrina Carpenter fall apart in six-minute short film

Charlie Puth‘s new song “That’s Not How This Works” will be out on Friday, but in the meantime you can watch a six-minute short film of the same name on Charlie’s YouTube channel.

The film shows Charlie obsessively rewinding and listening to cassette tapes, which are labeled with various moments in his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, played by Sabrina Carpenter. That’s intercut with footage of Charlie and Sabrina in happier times, kissing, cooking, playing games, painting a room, celebrating birthdays and other couple-ish activities.

While everything seems pretty great, the relationship soon falls apart, with Charlie accusing Sabrina of flirting with someone else; the two are seen screaming and hurling f-bombs at each other.

The “actual” music video for the track will be out on Friday, as well. The song itself features country-pop duo Dan + Shay.

On TikTok, Charlie wrote, “To date, I’ve made 34 music videos, and they rarely feel like they say the whole truth about a song. There’s always more to say, and it’s usually just outside the music. It’s more in the moments, and that’s how my brain has always processed things.”

However, he added, “Finally, I was able to make something to recreate truly what this song means to me. I cannot wait for you to hear it. But first, you have to watch the movie.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

