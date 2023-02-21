Ahead of touring with Taylor Swift, beabadoobee reveals singer was her “dream support”

TAS Rights Management

Alternative singer beabadoobee is not only a fan of Taylor Swift, she is one of the openers on Taylor’s Eras Tour — and that is something she’s dreamed about.

Speaking to The Times, beabadoobee believes she “manifested” her opening act into reality. “I remember telling an interviewer that my dream support was Taylor Swift and then I got a call from my manager saying she wants you to go on tour with her. I messaged all my girlfriends: ‘Guess f***ing what,’” she said.

Beabadoobee says she has been a fan of Taylor’s since she was in elementary school. “I’ve always loved her music. I grew up with it. I think Love Story was the ringtone on my Nokia when I was seven,” she revealed.

Although the 22-year-old claims to not be a “major, major Swifty,” her appreciation for Taylor runs deep.

“I can appreciate what an amazing songwriter she is and how talented and successful and empowering she is for women,” she said.

Beabadoobee was approached by Taylor at the NME awards, and Swift told her, “I’ve listened to your album and there are no skips.”

Taylor’s Eras Tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, on Saint Patrick’s Day.

