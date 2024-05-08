Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

AI Pics Of Katy Perry At The Met Gala Duped Her Own Mom

May 8, 2024 11:21AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Deepfakes have gotten so good that even Katy Perry’s MOM thought her daughter went to the Met Gala after all! Perry, in fact, was NOT there despite a picture of her in a floral gown still went viral.

She shared the pics on Instagram along with the text from her mom who thought they were real!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

How can you tell the real thing from a fake? Some viewers noticed that the carpet didn’t match other Met Gala photos, and others searched for sources confirming Perry attended the event. Searching for images and proof from a variety of sources could help you spot the deepfakes.

Popular Posts

1

Billy Joel Serenades His Ex-Wife With The Song He Wrote For Her
2

Drew Barrymore teams with Justin Bieber’s drew house for new capsule collection
3

Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and more
4

Dua Lipa talks dealing with online hate: “I get a real kick out of proving people wrong”
5

A symptom of being spicy: Shinedown announces signature hot sauce line