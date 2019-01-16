Airbnb Will Pay You to Live in the Italian Countryside

If you want to get away, Airbnb is giving you the chance to spend three months living in the Italian countryside.

Airbnb will choose four lucky people to spend three months living like the locals in the Italian village of Grottole through their Italian Sabbatical Program.

If chosen for the all-expenses-paid trip, you’ll volunteer with Wonder Grottole, take part in Italian classes, learn how to run a vegetable garden and make Italian meals, and more.

If you’re interested you have until February 17 to enter. Finalists will be chosen by March 29, and if you’re chosen your stay in Grottole will be from June 1 till August 30.

Does this sound like something you’d like to do? Where is your dream place to vacation?