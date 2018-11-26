Airline Asks Passengers to Chip in For Repairs

Apparently, the Polish airplane needed some repairs to get off the ground in China. The repairman wouldn’t take anything but cash and the employees didn’t have enough so they went through the cabin of the plane asking if the passengers would contribute. They had 4 passengers chip in for $350 and the plane took off eventually after a 10 hour delay. When it got back to Poland the airline felt bad and not only refunded the money (I would hope so!!) but also gave the passengers vouchers for another flight. Would you fly that airline after something like that happened???