Airport Measures First Snow of Season
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Officially .3 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport on Sunday.
It makes for the first measurable snow of the season.
The airport weather station recorded just a trace of snow Sunday night.
Temperatures were below freezing Monday morning.
At the Stark County ODOT garage, their 28 trucks are ready now, able to cover 24 different state routes in the county, even if it’s just dropping salt and not dropping the plows at this point…
If you look ahead, AccuWeather says highs will be around 70 this coming weekend.